CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
TSE:CXF opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.58. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of C$9.24 and a one year high of C$9.88.
