CIBC Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$64.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.6 %

ENB opened at C$47.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.01. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$44.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.37.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 188.83%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

