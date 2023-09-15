Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

CMPR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. 41,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,623. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $788.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $211,451.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

