Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.75 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43). Approximately 4,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 773,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

Circassia Group Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00.

Circassia Group Company Profile

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.

Featured Stories

