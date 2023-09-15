Citigroup Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $139.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $148.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.56.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Up 1.5 %

LEN stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.