Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

