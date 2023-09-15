CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.39. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.