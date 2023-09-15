CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Update

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,664,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 2,259,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 199.1 days.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMCLF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 12,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,176. CMOC Group has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCLF shares. HSBC raised shares of CMOC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMOC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

