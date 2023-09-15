CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Price Up 2%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.50. 16,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,401,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter.

In other CNS Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher Downs bought 27,000 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,700.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

