Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PSF opened at $18.02 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

