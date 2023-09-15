Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PSF opened at $18.02 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
See Also
