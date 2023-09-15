Colgate-Palmolive (CL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

CL opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 163.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

