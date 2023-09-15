Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Stake Cut by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises about 1.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 2.91% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

XCEM opened at $28.43 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $284.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

