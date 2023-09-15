Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $6.81 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00025818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $82.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00035188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 364,562,633 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

