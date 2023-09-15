Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $54,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $564.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $550.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.55. The company has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

