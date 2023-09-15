Covea Finance Acquires New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 309.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 98.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,377. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.