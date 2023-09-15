Covea Finance Buys 10,100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.0% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,530. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

