Covea Finance Buys 26,000 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 260.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 138.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $105.11. 63,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.82. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.