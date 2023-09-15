Covea Finance Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Covea Finance reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Covea Finance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4,123.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 61.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,551,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.91. The stock had a trading volume of 634,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,049. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.00.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.