Covea Finance Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Covea Finance lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 1.5% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $27,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.39. 395,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

