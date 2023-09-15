Covea Finance Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,507 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 199,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,449. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

