Covea Finance Has $5.67 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Covea Finance lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.96. The company had a trading volume of 540,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,358. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day moving average of $181.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,723 shares of company stock valued at $21,070,240. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

