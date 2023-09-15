Covea Finance Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Covea Finance cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 122,496 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.22. 1,074,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

