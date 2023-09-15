Covea Finance Purchases 21,400 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $34,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSI traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.55 and its 200-day moving average is $283.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

