Covea Finance Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Covea Finance reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.91. The stock had a trading volume of 133,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,650. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.84.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

