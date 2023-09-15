Covea Finance Reduces Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Covea Finance decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 49.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS traded up $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,865. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $309.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.24 and a 200-day moving average of $266.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

