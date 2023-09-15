Covea Finance Sells 10,900 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Covea Finance reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.42. 571,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,586 shares of company stock worth $40,140,271. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

