Covea Finance Sells 15,030 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.7% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.84. 335,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.13. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

