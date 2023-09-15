Covea Finance Sells 15,089 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covea Finance decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.98. 607,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

