Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVOSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

