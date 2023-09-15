CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

CPSH stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

