CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %
CPSH stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CPS Technologies
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.