Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 26,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 44,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CREX

Creative Realities Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. Analysts forecast that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Creative Realities news, CEO Richard C. Mills bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.