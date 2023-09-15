Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $39.20 million and $20.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005622 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.