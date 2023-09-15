Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEQP

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

CEQP opened at $28.59 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.72%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 260,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,117 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.