Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Oppenheimer

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $617,512.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,305.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,463 shares of company stock worth $1,396,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

