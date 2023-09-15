Crypterium Price Tops $0.0706 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Crypterium has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $2.79 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,136,559 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

