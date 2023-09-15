CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $35.21 Average PT from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get CSX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.04 on Friday. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.