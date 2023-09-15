Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

ABT stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

