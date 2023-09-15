Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 41.6% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average is $160.10. The company has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

