Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.49 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEP opened at $181.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

