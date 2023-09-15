Curbstone Financial Management Corp Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 17,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $455.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,515 shares of company stock valued at $85,008,631 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.