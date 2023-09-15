Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,957 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.1 %

CW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.92. 24,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $136.21 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.01. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

