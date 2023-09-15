CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

