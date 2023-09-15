CyberDragon Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,481.45 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $17,481.45 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.