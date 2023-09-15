Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.
Danaher Stock Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
