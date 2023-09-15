Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -375.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $240,039.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 176,062 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,101,263 shares of company stock worth $105,130,035. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

