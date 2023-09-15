David S. Rosenblatt Sells 2,532 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $10,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
1stdibs.Com Stock Down 3.2 %
DIBS opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.47.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
