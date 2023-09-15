Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Deere & Company worth $346,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,113,000 after purchasing an additional 519,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DE traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $412.32. The stock had a trading volume of 248,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,275. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.