Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.73.

DELL opened at $71.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 in the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

