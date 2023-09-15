Desjardins Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$45.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BRLXF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Boralex Price Performance

About Boralex

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $24.25 on Monday. Boralex has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

