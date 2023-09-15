Desjardins Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$45.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BRLXF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BRLXF
Boralex Price Performance
About Boralex
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.