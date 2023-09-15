DeversiFi (DVF) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a market cap of $57.11 million and $28.56 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

